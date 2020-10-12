A woman was raped by a group of men and then thrown into a river along with her five-year-old child in Ojha Baraon village of Bihar's Buxar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a spine-chilling incident, a woman was raped by a group of men and then thrown into a river along with her five-year-old child in Ojha Baraon village of Bihar's Buxar. While the woman survived, the child could not be saved

"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed, while one accused has been arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," Dumraon SSP KK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "We are confirming other details in the case," he added.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. Buxar SP Neeraj Kumar Singh said one of the seven accused, Meena Ram has been arrested while another accused Bhola Ram is on the run the second Of the seven accused, only two have been identified so far. The survivor is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district and her condition is said to be stable.

The ghastly incident comes weeks after gruesome gangrape in Hathras. On Sunday, the CBI registered a case in the Hathras incident that reminded many of 2012 gang rape in Delhi. India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a rise of over 7 per cent from 2018, a latest government data said.

The country recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019, which was 7.3 per cent of all crimes against women during the year, the data showed.

