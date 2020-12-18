Coronavirus Vaccine: The Union Health Ministry said the government is gearing to launch the vaccine soon and that the initial shots would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, followed by people aged over 50 or those with comorbid conditions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday night that getting vaccinated for the deadly infection would be voluntary and up to the individual. In a document shared on its official website, the ministry said the government is gearing to launch the vaccine soon and that the initial shots would be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, followed by people aged over 50 or those with comorbid conditions.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers," the ministry said.

"Vaccine trials are under different stages of finalisation. The Government of India is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon," the statement read and added, "based on the potential availability of vaccines the Government of India has selected the priority groups who will be vaccinated on priority as they are at higher risk."

A new survey conducted by a Delhi-based citizen survey platform LocalCircles has found that as many as 69 per cent Indians are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccine even if it becomes available in the near future. The percent of Indians hesitant to be vaccinated have increased for 59 per cent in November to 69 per cent the following month, with key reasons being side effects, efficacy and reduction in cases.

The Health Ministry advised people to receive complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine irrespective of past history of infection so as to develop a strong immune response against the disease. It added that all COVID-19 vaccines that receive licence will have comparable safety and efficacy. "However, it must be ensured that the entire schedule of vaccination is completed by only one type of vaccine as different COVID-19 baccines are not interchangeable."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja