New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has now allowed the commercial export of Covishield and Covaxin amid sufficient stock of anti COVID-19 vaccines available with the states and Union Territories across India as well as with both Pune and Hyderbad-based vaccine makers respectively.

However, the government will decide the cap on how many vaccines can be exported every month in order to ensure the absence of vaccine deficit with the respective states and the Union Territories, news agency PTI quoted its sources as saying.

India recently resumed Covid vaccine supply to the UN-backed COVAX intitative with the government allowing Serum Institute of India (SII) to export 50 Lakh doses of Covishield to Nepal, Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Mozambique.

The Covishield shipment will reportedly reach Nepal and Tajikistan by the end of this week.

“More than 22.72 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories. The vaccine production is increasing and there will be surplus supplies," an official source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Keeping this in mind, a decision has been taken to allow commercial export of Covishield and Covaxin,” the person quoted above added further.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII had recently communicated to the Union Health Ministry that the Pune-based firm has 24,89,15,000 doses of Covishield and the stock is increasing every day.

The official, however added, “The quantity of vaccines to be exported will be decided by the government on a monthly basis to ensure that domestic availability is not hampered in any way.” About 31 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin are expected to be received by the government from SII and Bharat Biotech in December, while Zydus Cadila is likely to supply around two crore jabs of its three-dose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D by that time

The government recently permitted the export of 2 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, produced in India by Serum Institute of India, to Indonesia. The jab is yet to be approved for emergency use in the country, according to official sources.

The first shipment of Covovax will reach Indonesia this week.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma