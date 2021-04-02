India Coronavirus News: Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a massive spike in new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 84.61 per cent of the fresh infections

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country that has prompted the authorities to impose several restrictions, India, during the last 24 hours recorded over 81,000 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.23 crore. The death toll in the country due to the deadly pathogen also reached above 1.63 lakh-mark after 469 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the day.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a massive spike in new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 84.61 per cent of the fresh infections reported in a span of 24 hours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan