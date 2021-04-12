Mumbai alone reported 6,905 new cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, this has taken the total tally in the city to 5,27,119. Read on to know more.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra reported 51,751 new cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours. This number has taken the total tally to 34,58,996 in the state. On the other hand, Mumbai alone reported 6,905 new cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the death toll in the state stands at 58,245. Meanwhile, the death toll of Mumbai is at 1,20,060. The case fatality rate of the state is at 1.68 per cent. Amidst the alarming coronavirus situation in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray led government is planning to impose a lockdown in Maharashtra.

On Monday, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while speaking to reporters said that the decision on imposing lockdown will be taken after April 14. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh was quoted saying to ANI that the covid task force in the state is making a full proof plan to impose a lockdown.

He further said that in the plan everything is being taken care of from what is allowed to the duration of the lockdown period. Sheikh said, "The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed & for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here, & prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown."

He also talked about migrants and said that to help migrant workers and small industrialists, the state government needs the support of Centre. Sheikh quoted to ANI, "We request the Centre to provide a package, and further, we'll also contribute to it."

On Sunday's meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed the availability of oxygen and beds, the capacity of facilities, and coronavirus protocols with the state task force.

Talking about the cases, currently, 32,75,224 cases are in home quarantine, whereas, 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma