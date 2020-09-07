India is now only behind the US in the list of worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 tally on Monday surpassed that of Brazil after the country reported over 88,000 coronavirus cases for the second straight day. With this, India has now only behind the United Stated of America (USA) in the list of worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the highly contagious coronavirus has affected 42,04,614 people in India while 71,642 people have lost their lives against the deadly infection, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.70 per cent. Meanwhile, 32,50,429 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's recovery rate to 77.30 per cent.

In India, the five worst affected states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra has reported 9.07 lakh, Andhra Pradesh has reported 4.98 lakh, Tamil Nadu has reported 4.63 lakh, Karnataka has reported 3.98 cases and Uttar Pradesh has reported 2.66 lakh cases so far.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in India at an alarming rate over the last few days. Amid this, India on September 1 entered the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or "Unlock 4.0". In Unlock 4.0, the Centre has allowed metro services across the country to resume their services. However, schools and colleges continue to remain shut. All political and social gatherings are also banned during Unlock 4.0.

India to control pandemic by Diwali

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the country will be able to control the deadly pandemic by Diwali this year. According to the health minister, the country will also get its first COVID-19 vaccine by December this year. In India, three COVID-19 vaccines are in different stages of trail.

"We will know the efficacy of vaccines by then. The Oxford vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India is already being produced parallelly so that the time required to market it will be reduced to a larger extent. The other two vaccines may require at least a month more to produce it and introduce in the market in a phased manner. It is expected that if the vaccine trial results are good, we could be ready to use the vaccine by the first quarter of 2021," the Union Health Minister had said earlier.

