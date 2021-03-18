Coronavirus India News: A total of 35,871 were reported in the country today, which is the highest single-day toll since November end last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the alarming rise, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded more than 35,000 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload in the country near 1.15 crore. A total of 35,871 were reported in the country today, which is the highest single-day rise in over 100 days. India had on December 6, 2020, recorded 36,011 new infections. The death toll in the country also reached 1,59,216 after 172 people succumbed to the deadly infection last 24 hours.

Registering an increase for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,63,025, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent

India is witnessing another spike of COVID-19 cases from the past few weeks with the country logging more than 20,000 cases every day since last week. On Wednesday, India had recorded 28,903 new COVID-19 infections, 24 per cent fewer than today's tally.

Among the worst-hit states, Maharashtra tops the list with over 23,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. The health ministry said that 60 per cent of the country's active cases and 45.4 per cent of the fresh deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra alone. Kerala (2,098 fresh cases), Punjab (2,013 fresh cases), Karnataka (1,275 new cases) and Gujarat (1,122 cases) are the other four states that saw the highest daily rise in cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the Union Health Ministry yesterday said that 70 districts across 16 states have reported an increase of 150 per cent in COVID-19 cases during the first 15 days of March, while 55 districts in 17 states have registered a 100-150 per cent rise. Most numbers of the worst affected districts are in northern and western India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with chief ministers of all the states to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. During the meet, the Prime Minister said that the authorities have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and if restrictive measures were not taken at the right, the country may witness another outbreak.

"Some areas are seeing more of a surge than others" and asked the states to focus on the issue. "If we don't stop this right now, then there could be a situation of a nationwide outbreak. We have to immediately stop the emerging second peak and take big and decisive steps," PM Modi said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan