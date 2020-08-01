According to the latest information available provided by the state health departments, the novel coronavirus has affected 1,40,933 in Andhra Pradesh while Delhi has reported 1,35,598 coronavirus cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With over 30,000 coronavirus cases in last three days, Andhra Pradesh surpassed Delhi on Saturday to become the third-worst affected state in India. According to the latest information available provided by the two states' health departments, the novel coronavirus has affected 1,40,933 in Andhra Pradesh while Delhi has reported 1,35,598 coronavirus cases.

Over the last few days, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India. On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh reported a spike of 10,376 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 10,167 cases on Thursday and 10,093 on Wednesday, becoming the only state after Maharashtra to cross the five-digit mark in daily cases.

In its daily health bulletin, the state government also said that 68 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,349, adding that 3,822 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

As per the health bulletin, the active number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured while it has completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population.

The recovery rate fell further to 45.32 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 0.96 per cent. Anantapuramu district topped the daily chart, reporting 1,387 positive cases, pushing East Godavari to the second slot with 1,215 cases.

East Godavari, however, topped the state in the overall number of cases with 20,395, of which 13,662 were active. With the addition of 1,124, Kurnool reached 16,847 cases while Anantapuramu climbed to the third spot with 14,699 cases.

Guntur has 14,668 and West Godavari 12,310 while Visakhapatnam and Chittoor also joined the ranks with 10,765 and 10,378 cumulative Covid-19 cases respectively.

Seven of the 13 districts in the state now have more than 10,000 cases each, with over 50 per cent of them active, as per the official data.

In the number of deaths, Kurnool has the maximum with 195, followed by East Godavari 165, Krishna 161, Guntur 134, Anantapuramu 114, Chittoor 108 and Visakhapatnam 105.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma