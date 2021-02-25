Maharashtra Coronavirus News: The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fears regarding the spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra, during the last 24 hours, witnessed a significant rise in the cases of the deadly pathogen and recorded nearly 9,000 new cases after nearly four months. The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.

80 new fatalities on Wednesday in the state also were the highest in the last two months since December 24, when 89 deaths were reported. With new deaths, the death toll in Maharashtra also rose to 51,937.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The recent spike in cases has also alarmed the authorities to take restrictive measures to stop the further spread of the deadly pathogen. Night curfews, restrictions on travel have been put in place in several districts of the state in wake of the surge.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had even warned of imposing another lockdown in the state and urged the people to follow COVID rules more rigorously. He also instructed all districts to increase testing and contact tracing.

The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, also witnessed the highest daily spike in the last four months. In Mumbai alone, 1,167 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday. On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

It was also the first time this year when the new cases in Mumbai were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,063 cases on November 28, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

Meanwhile, two new variants on the COVID-19 have also been found in Maharashtra and two other states in the country. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are two variants in Maharashtra being talked about – the N440K variant and E484K variant, which have also been found in Kerala and Telangana also. However, the health ministry said that there was no evidence to show that they were responsible for the fresh wave of infections.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases: 21,21,119

New cases: 8,807

Death toll: 51,937

Discharged: 20,08,623

Active cases: 59,358

People tested so far: 1,59,41,773

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan