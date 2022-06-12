New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Covid is once again spreading its grip in some parts of India as the nation is witnessing a massive surge in new infections for past 2 days. India on Saturday witnessed 8,582 new COVID-19 infections and on Sunday the national capital of India logged 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate increased to 4.35 per cent.

The capital had on Saturday reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent. This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded more than 600 cases and a positivity rate of more than three per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin. With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 249 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 returnees from other states and abroad, pushing the tally to 34,57,382 while the overall fatalities remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Bengal reported 123 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday pushing the tally to 20,20,296, a state health department bulletin said. The daily positivity rate was 1.60 per cent as the 123 cases were detected out of 7,695 samples tested on the day.

Telangana in last 24 hours recorded 129 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,94,458. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. Out of all infections, Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 104 cases.

Gujarat on Sunday reported 140 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 12,26,252. With 66 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries in the state went up to 12,14,529. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,945 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state and it is now left with 778 active cases.

Posted By: Ashita Singh