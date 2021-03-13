Maharashtra had earlier witnessed above 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases on October 2 after which the cases significantly dropped down. However, for the past month, the COVID-19 cases in the state are on a rise.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to rise every day as the state reported nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the cumulative total of the state's tally to 22,82,191 while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities. 15,817 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day toll the state has reported in 2021.

Maharashtra had earlier witnessed above 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases on October 2 after which the cases significantly dropped down. However, for the past month, the COVID-19 cases in the state are on a rise. Maharashtra recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. Pune city recorded the highest 1,845 new cases, followed by 1,729 in Nagpur and 1,647 in Mumbai.

On February 21, Maharashtra had crossed the 21 lakh-mark of COVID-19 cases. Exactly a month before that (on January 21), there were 20,00,878 cases in the state and it took only a month to add another one lakh cases after that. However, another one lakh cases were added in merely 13 days (after February 21), which shows the increased speed of the infection spread.

Not only Mumbai, Pune and Thane but several cities and towns in Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, have been witnessing a spike in cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, out of 10 districts with the highest number of COVID-19 active cases in the country, eight are from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is among the six states that have been reporting over 85 per cent of the total cases in the country. The other five states are - Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Subsequent lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities or districts in the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a week-long lockdown in Nagpur district in wake of the rising cases, while the administration in Maharashtra's Parbhani decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district. Aurangabad administration has also imposed a "partial lockdown" between March 11 and April 4 during which markets, malls and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan