New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a strong a signal to China, India on Thursday announced that several development projects for Maldives, including a financial package consisting of a grant of USD 100 million and a new line of credit of USD 400 million to support the implementation of Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) in the island nation.

Making the announcement, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar noted that India will also launch a regular cargo ferry service as well as the start of an air travel bubble between the two countries, adding that the first flight under the air bubble is expected to commence on August 18.

“India will fund the implementation of Greater Male Connectivity Project through a USD 400 million LOC and USD 100 million grant. This 6.7 km bridge project connecting Male with Gulhifalhu Port and Thilafushi industrial zone will help revitalise and transform Maldivian economy,” he tweeted following a virtual meeting with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

Noting that this will be the ‘largest civilian infrastructure project’ in the island nation, India has said that this ‘landmark project’ will streamline connectivity between the four islands, thereby boosting economic activity, generating employment and promoting holistic urban development in the Malé region.

"The cargo ferry service will enhance sea connectivity and provide predictability in supplies for importers in Maldives and exporters in India. It will also reduce logistics costs and times for traders," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to officials, the 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in Maldives, linking Male with Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi islands.

The officials noted that the GMCP was a key election promise of the ruling MDP for which Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih sought India's assistance during his meeting with Jaishankar in September last year.

As of now, the 1.39 km Maldives-China Friendship bridge connecting Male with Hulhule and Hulhumale is the most visible infrastructure project in the island nation. However, sources said, once implemented, GMCP will render the 1.39 km bridge insignificant.

The MEA said Jaishankar expressed happiness that India and Maldives worked very closely in dealing with COVID-19, and that the island nation is the largest beneficiary among the neighbouring countries receiving New Delhi's assistance to tackle the pandemic.

It said Jaishankar reaffirmed India's continued commitment for all possible support to the Maldives for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

The external affairs minister and Maldives' foreign minister Shahid emphasised that greater connectivity results in prosperity, the MEA said.

(With PTI inputs)

