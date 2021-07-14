Previously AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Bhubaneswar had also imparted a similar training to its nursing staff while also creating a separate 100-bed COVID ward for children

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As a potential third wave of COVID-19 pandemic continues being held ‘imminent’, nurses at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi are undergoing a three-day training programme at the hospital's pediatric department, news agency ANI reported.

The rotational training programme started on July 12 and was done in three batches over three days. The training will be imparted to nurses from all wards of the hospital's COVID-19 department in the coming days, news agency ANI reported while citing its sources about the said program being coordinated by AIIMS Delhi College of Nursing.

Earlier, a joint survey by the WHO and AIIMS found that sero-prevalence was 55.7 per cent in the below 18 years of age group and 63.5 per cent in the 18+ age group.

A Lancet India Task Force had also earlier commissioned an advisory, highlighting the planning, protocol and policy guidelines for pediatricians, ahead of a likely third wave of Covid-19 that is speculated to impact children.

During the devastating second COVID-19 wave earlier this year between March and May, India saw children getting affected, of which a few were severely affected.

Pediatric departments of hospitals also reported post-COVID symptoms in children, especially MISC (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children), for which hospitals had to pay special attention.

Previously AIIMS Rishikesh had also imparted a similar training to its nursing staff while also creating a separate 100-bed COVID ward for children in the wake of a possible third wave of the pandemic. AIIMS Bhubaneswar too trained its nursing staff specifically to deal with the nature of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

India has inoculated 38,7697,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccine with over 37 lakh doses inoculated in last 24 hours, according to the data provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma