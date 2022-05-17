Patna | Jagran News Desk: Senior Bihar Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday dismissed rumours of friction between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a caste-based census in the state, hinting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might soon make a decision about this matter.

Chaudhary, who holds the education portfolio in the Bihar cabinet, said a resolution on caste-based census was passed twice in Bihar's Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad with support from the BJP, which proves the saffron party isn't opposing it.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced that an all-party meeting will be called soon to take suggestions of leaders, followed by its preparation and executions. Nitish Kumar is used to making decisions after a deep analysis of positive and negative points. He never makes decisions in a hurry. Hence, we are sure about him that whatever decision he would take would be full proof," Chaudhary was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Chaudhary's remarks came after Nitish's former deputy and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said his party "never opposed caste-based census in Bihar or in any other state".

"The saffron party never opposed caste-based census in Bihar or in any other state. When the all-party delegation met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a senior state minister from BJP quota Janak Ram was a part of it. Similarly, when the all-party delegation of Jharkhand went to Delhi to meet PM Modi on the same issue, our leader of opposition in Jharkhand Deepak Prakash also participated," Modi was quoted as saying IANS.

"Had we been against it, we would not have been a part of the delegation. These delegations put a demand before PM Modi that the Centre would conduct a caste-based census in the country. The Centre had said that it is not possible for it to conduct caste census in the country but tha state governments are independent to conduct the same in their respective states," he said.

Caste-based census has been long standing demand of political parties in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also decided to hold an all-party meet regarding this soon.

Although the BJP has generally opposed it, it has decided to make a U-turn now. Political experts, quoted by IANS, believe the BJP is flexible on this issue and taking decisions according to its strength at the Central level, in BJP-ruled states and the states where BJP is either in coalition in the government like in Bihar, or in the opposition like in Jharkhand.

The Centre has put the ball in the court of opposition parties. In BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh, a caste-based census is not an issue, and hence, there is no discussion on it in those states.

On the other hand, when it comes to states like Bihar and Jharkhand where the BJP is, respectively, an alliance partner in the government and in the opposition, it is swimming in the direction of the flow and going with the majority.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma