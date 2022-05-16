New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday will host the key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) anti-terror body Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in New Delhi. The meeting, which will be held from Monday to Thursday, will see participation of Pakistan and China.

The three-member Pakistani delegation had arrived in India on Saturday via the Wagah border. According to a report by The Express Tribune, the Pakistani delegation will stay in India till May 20.

Pakistan's decision to send its delegation for the meeting is important as Islamabad has shown interest in the recent times to resolve all issues with New Delhi through talks. It should be noted that this will be the first time the Pakistani delegation will visit India since Imran Khan resigned from the post of Prime Minister.

Afghanistan crisis on agenda

The situation in Afghanistan and worsening humanitarian crisis since the Taliban's rise in the war-ravaged country will likely be the agenda of the SCO meeting. India is expected to raise all issues regarding the security situation in Afghanistan.

The discussions, according to media reports, will also revolve around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit which was held on September 17 last year. Then, PM Modi stressed that "instability and fundamentalism persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world."

"SCO should work to develop strong network among the moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam," he had said. "India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market."

Notably, Deputy Foreign Ministers of SCO member countries held also consultations in Moscow last month where they highlighted the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan since August last year resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

