New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll on Friday crossed the grim mark of 4 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.31 per cent after the country reported 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

With this, India has become the third country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil to report 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths. So far, the US has reported over 6.04 lakh fatalities while more than 5.18 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection in Brazil.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 46,617 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period that pushed the total caseload to 3.04 crore, out of which 5.09 lakh are active cases.

On the other hand, over 2.95 crore patients have recovered from the infection in India while 34 crore people have been vaccinated so far, said the Health Ministry.

"Active cases constitute 1.67 per cent of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.01 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 2.57 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 41.42 crore tests total conducted," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 7308 128
Andhra Pradesh 38178 1842432 12744
Arunachal Pradesh 2783 33209 176
Assam 25737 480839 4577
Bihar 1716 710793 9592
Chandigarh 149 60730 808
Chhattisgarh 5787 975658 13445
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 10514 4
Delhi 1357 1407943 24981
Goa 2278 161582 3060
Gujarat 2794 810751 10062
Haryana 1380 757898 9446
Himachal Pradesh 1639 197171 3480
Jammu and Kashmir 4321 307312 4327
Jharkhand 854 339739 5113
Karnataka 65335 2746544 35134
Kerala 102523 2821151 13359
Ladakh 262 19626 202
Lakshadweep 293 9466 49
Madhya Pradesh 533 780330 8981
Maharashtra 119867 5828535 122197
Manipur 5930 63206 1162
Meghalaya 4537 44709 844
Mizoram 4132 16545 93
Nagaland 1321 23486 498
Odisha 27827 880997 4063
Puducherry 2341 113373 1751
Punjab 2961 576866 16072
Rajasthan 1402 942172 8923
Sikkim 2107 18251 308
Tamil Nadu 37526 2413930 32721
Telangana 13052 607658 3669
Tripura 3816 62130 683
Uttarakhand 1966 331089 7324
Uttar Pradesh 2687 1680980 22601
West Bengal 20170 1463379 17735
Total 509637 29548302 400312

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

