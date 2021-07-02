India COVID-19 Tally: India has now become the third country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil to report 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll on Friday crossed the grim mark of 4 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.31 per cent after the country reported 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.

With this, India has become the third country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil to report 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths. So far, the US has reported over 6.04 lakh fatalities while more than 5.18 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection in Brazil.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 46,617 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period that pushed the total caseload to 3.04 crore, out of which 5.09 lakh are active cases.

On the other hand, over 2.95 crore patients have recovered from the infection in India while 34 crore people have been vaccinated so far, said the Health Ministry.

"Active cases constitute 1.67 per cent of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.01 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 2.57 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 41.42 crore tests total conducted," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 7308 128 Andhra Pradesh 38178 1842432 12744 Arunachal Pradesh 2783 33209 176 Assam 25737 480839 4577 Bihar 1716 710793 9592 Chandigarh 149 60730 808 Chhattisgarh 5787 975658 13445 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 43 10514 4 Delhi 1357 1407943 24981 Goa 2278 161582 3060 Gujarat 2794 810751 10062 Haryana 1380 757898 9446 Himachal Pradesh 1639 197171 3480 Jammu and Kashmir 4321 307312 4327 Jharkhand 854 339739 5113 Karnataka 65335 2746544 35134 Kerala 102523 2821151 13359 Ladakh 262 19626 202 Lakshadweep 293 9466 49 Madhya Pradesh 533 780330 8981 Maharashtra 119867 5828535 122197 Manipur 5930 63206 1162 Meghalaya 4537 44709 844 Mizoram 4132 16545 93 Nagaland 1321 23486 498 Odisha 27827 880997 4063 Puducherry 2341 113373 1751 Punjab 2961 576866 16072 Rajasthan 1402 942172 8923 Sikkim 2107 18251 308 Tamil Nadu 37526 2413930 32721 Telangana 13052 607658 3669 Tripura 3816 62130 683 Uttarakhand 1966 331089 7324 Uttar Pradesh 2687 1680980 22601 West Bengal 20170 1463379 17735 Total 509637 29548302 400312

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

