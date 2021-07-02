After US and Brazil, India becomes third country to report over 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths | Updates
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 death toll on Friday crossed the grim mark of 4 lakh with a fatality rate of 1.31 per cent after the country reported 853 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates.
With this, India has become the third country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil to report 4 lakh COVID-19 deaths. So far, the US has reported over 6.04 lakh fatalities while more than 5.18 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection in Brazil.
The Health Ministry, meanwhile, also said that 46,617 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the same period that pushed the total caseload to 3.04 crore, out of which 5.09 lakh are active cases.
On the other hand, over 2.95 crore patients have recovered from the infection in India while 34 crore people have been vaccinated so far, said the Health Ministry.
"Active cases constitute 1.67 per cent of total cases. Recovery Rate increases to 97.01 per cent. Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 2.57 per cent. Daily positivity rate at 2.48 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 25 consecutive days. Testing capacity ramped up – 41.42 crore tests total conducted," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|7308
|128
|Andhra Pradesh
|38178
|1842432
|12744
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2783
|33209
|176
|Assam
|25737
|480839
|4577
|Bihar
|1716
|710793
|9592
|Chandigarh
|149
|60730
|808
|Chhattisgarh
|5787
|975658
|13445
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|43
|10514
|4
|Delhi
|1357
|1407943
|24981
|Goa
|2278
|161582
|3060
|Gujarat
|2794
|810751
|10062
|Haryana
|1380
|757898
|9446
|Himachal Pradesh
|1639
|197171
|3480
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4321
|307312
|4327
|Jharkhand
|854
|339739
|5113
|Karnataka
|65335
|2746544
|35134
|Kerala
|102523
|2821151
|13359
|Ladakh
|262
|19626
|202
|Lakshadweep
|293
|9466
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|533
|780330
|8981
|Maharashtra
|119867
|5828535
|122197
|Manipur
|5930
|63206
|1162
|Meghalaya
|4537
|44709
|844
|Mizoram
|4132
|16545
|93
|Nagaland
|1321
|23486
|498
|Odisha
|27827
|880997
|4063
|Puducherry
|2341
|113373
|1751
|Punjab
|2961
|576866
|16072
|Rajasthan
|1402
|942172
|8923
|Sikkim
|2107
|18251
|308
|Tamil Nadu
|37526
|2413930
|32721
|Telangana
|13052
|607658
|3669
|Tripura
|3816
|62130
|683
|Uttarakhand
|1966
|331089
|7324
|Uttar Pradesh
|2687
|1680980
|22601
|West Bengal
|20170
|1463379
|17735
|Total
|509637
|29548302
|400312
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Watch all the latest updates of the COVID-19 crisis in India here:
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
