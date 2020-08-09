According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus -- which was reported first in China's Wuhan -- has affected 21,53,011 while 43,379 have succumbed to deadly infection, taking India's mortality rate to 2.01 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 21 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 64,399 new COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily updates while adding that 861 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus -- which was reported first in China's Wuhan -- has affected 21,53,011 while 43,379 have succumbed to deadly infection, taking India's mortality rate to 2.01 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, 6,28,747 are active cases of the infection while the recovery rate has improved to 68.78 per cent as 14,80,885 patients have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, has crossed the grim mark of five lakh coronavirus cases while the death toll in the state has increased to 6,751. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra and has reported nearly three lakh coronavirus cases with death toll climbing to 4,808.

Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. So far, the state has reported 2.17 lakh coronavirus cases and 1,939 deaths. This is also the fourth straight day when he state reported over 10,000 cases. For the first time, Andhra Pradesh overshot the national average (8.93 per cent) in the infection positivity rate clocking 8.95 per cent. It also continued way below the national average (68.32 per cent) in the recovery rate with 59.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,404 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.44 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,098. The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last Sunday, has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000. Also, the number of tests have shown a rise in the last few days, with the Saturday figure being 24,592, as per the latest bulletin.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 778 425 19 Andhra Pradesh 84654 120464 1842 Arunachal Pradesh 720 1326 3 Assam 16555 38809 132 Bihar 26453 44482 369 Chandigarh 531 820 23 Chhattisgarh 3002 8319 87 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 421 1014 2 Delhi 10409 128232 4082 Goa 2282 5595 70 Gujarat 14443 51720 2605 Haryana 6143 33444 467 Himachal Pradesh 1182 1954 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7260 16218 449 Jharkhand 8923 7391 151 Karnataka 77694 84232 2998 Kerala 12451 19147 102 Ladakh 411 1194 9 Madhya Pradesh 8715 27621 962 Maharashtra 145889 327281 17092 Manipur 1530 1926 10 Meghalaya 590 411 5 Mizoram 277 289 0 Nagaland 1826 824 7 Odisha 13605 28698 247 Puducherry 1873 2914 75 Punjab 7351 14040 539 Rajasthan 13195 36195 767 Sikkim 447 406 1 Tamil Nadu 52759 227575 4690 Telengana 22568 54330 615 Tripura 1878 4084 37 Uttarakhand 3058 5731 112 Uttar Pradesh 44563 66834 1981 West Bengal 24652 63060 1954 Total 619088 1427005 42518

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma