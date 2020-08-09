With 64,399 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, biggest single-day spike, India's tally tops 21 lakh; death toll over 43,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 21 lakh after the country reported its biggest single-day spike of 64,399 new COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily updates while adding that 861 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus -- which was reported first in China's Wuhan -- has affected 21,53,011 while 43,379 have succumbed to deadly infection, taking India's mortality rate to 2.01 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, 6,28,747 are active cases of the infection while the recovery rate has improved to 68.78 per cent as 14,80,885 patients have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.
Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, has crossed the grim mark of five lakh coronavirus cases while the death toll in the state has increased to 6,751. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra and has reported nearly three lakh coronavirus cases with death toll climbing to 4,808.
Andhra Pradesh has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. So far, the state has reported 2.17 lakh coronavirus cases and 1,939 deaths. This is also the fourth straight day when he state reported over 10,000 cases. For the first time, Andhra Pradesh overshot the national average (8.93 per cent) in the infection positivity rate clocking 8.95 per cent. It also continued way below the national average (68.32 per cent) in the recovery rate with 59.72 per cent.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,404 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.44 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,098. The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last Sunday, has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000. Also, the number of tests have shown a rise in the last few days, with the Saturday figure being 24,592, as per the latest bulletin.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|778
|425
|19
|Andhra Pradesh
|84654
|120464
|1842
|Arunachal Pradesh
|720
|1326
|3
|Assam
|16555
|38809
|132
|Bihar
|26453
|44482
|369
|Chandigarh
|531
|820
|23
|Chhattisgarh
|3002
|8319
|87
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|421
|1014
|2
|Delhi
|10409
|128232
|4082
|Goa
|2282
|5595
|70
|Gujarat
|14443
|51720
|2605
|Haryana
|6143
|33444
|467
|Himachal Pradesh
|1182
|1954
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7260
|16218
|449
|Jharkhand
|8923
|7391
|151
|Karnataka
|77694
|84232
|2998
|Kerala
|12451
|19147
|102
|Ladakh
|411
|1194
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|8715
|27621
|962
|Maharashtra
|145889
|327281
|17092
|Manipur
|1530
|1926
|10
|Meghalaya
|590
|411
|5
|Mizoram
|277
|289
|0
|Nagaland
|1826
|824
|7
|Odisha
|13605
|28698
|247
|Puducherry
|1873
|2914
|75
|Punjab
|7351
|14040
|539
|Rajasthan
|13195
|36195
|767
|Sikkim
|447
|406
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|52759
|227575
|4690
|Telengana
|22568
|54330
|615
|Tripura
|1878
|4084
|37
|Uttarakhand
|3058
|5731
|112
|Uttar Pradesh
|44563
|66834
|1981
|West Bengal
|24652
|63060
|1954
|Total
|619088
|1427005
|42518
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma