India COVID Tally: The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a slight rise in new cases, India logged 37,875 fresh infections of coronavirus taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,30,96,718, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen climbed up to 4,41,411 after 369 new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the country, meanwhile, declined to 3,91,256, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Numbers in India:

New cases and deaths: 37,875 cases, 369 deaths

Recoveries: 39,114

Total cases: 3,30,96,718

Active cases: 3,91,256

Total recoveries: 3,22,64,051

Death toll: 4,41,411

Total vaccination: 70,75,43,018 (78,47,625 in last 24 hours)

Meanwhile, of the total cases and deaths registered in the country during the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 25,772 new cases of COVID-19 and 189 fatalities. According to the state health bulletin, the death toll has gone up to 21,820. There are 27,320 patients who are recovered and 2,37,045 active patients. The number of recovered patients is 39,93,877, while the test positivity rate is 15.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, despite the high caseload, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government has decided to withdraw total lockdown on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am. The decision to ease the restriction was taken during the COVID-19 review meeting as the weekly test positivity rate fell to 17.91 per cent from 18.49 per cent. The weekly TPR for the period between July 24 and 30 was 18.49 per cent while from August 31 to September 6, the TPR stands at 17.91 per cent.

The CM also said that from October 4, higher education institutions such as including technical, polytechnic and medical will be allowed to operate for undergraduate and graduate final year students. Teachers, students and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated at least with one dose of vaccine and those who are eligible for a second dose should get it administered immediately. Training institutes will be allowed to operate in a bio-bubble model.

