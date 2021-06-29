This is the lowest single-day spike in the last 102 days. India had reported 39,726 new cases on March 18, 2021, when the second wave of COVID-19 started to wreak havoc across the country.

hNew Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, reported less than 40,000 new coronavirus cases after almost four months. while the country also registered less than 1,000 new fatalities after the second consecutive day after nearly three months.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India registered 37,566 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall coronavirus caseload in the country to 3,03,16,897. This is the lowest single-day spike in the last 102 days. India had reported 39,726 new cases on March 18, 2021, when the second wave of COVID-19 started to wreak havoc across the country.

Meanwhile, the country reported 907 new fatalities during the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll in the country to 3,97,637. This is the second consecutive day when the country has reported less than 1,000 fresh fatalities. India on June 28 reported 979 deaths. Before yesterday, the country had reported less than 1,000 deaths on April 11 when the country reported 904 deaths.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,52,659, comprising 1.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.87 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 20,335 cases has been recorded in the virus count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has declined to 2.12 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 22 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.74 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,93,66,601, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated.

The 907 new fatalities include 287 from Maharashtra, 110 from Kerala, 98 from Tamil Nadu and 93 from Karnataka. A total of 3,97,637 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,21,573 from Maharashtra, 34,836 from Karnataka, 32,399 from Tamil Nadu, 24,967 from Delhi, 22,559 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,644 from West Bengal, 16,011 from Punjab and 13,437 from Chhattisgarh.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan