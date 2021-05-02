New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward surge in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 3.92 lakh cases that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 1.95 crore and 33.49 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 3,689 fatalities were reported during the same time span that pushed India's death toll to 2.15 lakh. Here it is noteworthy to mention that this is the biggest one-day spike in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 3.07 lakh recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours that took the country's total recoveries to 1.59 crore.

Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.10 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.

Here is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 205 5773 68
Andhra Pradesh 130752 982297 8053
Arunachal Pradesh 1387 17190 59
Assam 26374 228872 1330
Bihar 108203 373261 2642
Chandigarh 7222 35735 489
Chhattisgarh 121099 614693 8810
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1867 5841 4
Delhi 96747 1061246 16559
Goa 23884 68249 1222
Gujarat 145139 429130 7355
Haryana 102516 394709 4341
Himachal Pradesh 19928 80585 1525
Jammu and Kashmir 30343 147242 2330
Jharkhand 58437 178468 2829
Karnataka 405088 1143250 15794
Kerala 324169 1277294 5356
Ladakh 1400 12542 144
Lakshadweep 1438 1481 4
Madhya Pradesh 88511 481477 5718
Maharashtra 665837 3930302 69615
Manipur 1652 29843 410
Meghalaya 1659 15275 174
Mizoram 1299 4985 15
Nagaland 1353 12674 107
Odisha 61505 391048 2054
Puducherry 10263 48921 817
Punjab 58229 310601 9160
Rajasthan 182301 428953 4399
Sikkim 1647 6416 148
Tamil Nadu 117405 1054746 14193
Telangana 80695 367727 2368
Tripura 1471 33720 398
Uttarakhand 51127 132156 2731
Uttar Pradesh 301833 967797 12874
West Bengal 116659 717772 11447
Total 3349644 15992271 215542

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The continous spike in coronavirus cases has led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipement, including medical oxygen, that has led to a death of several COVID-19 patients in the country.

Odisha Lockdown News: 14-day lockdown in state from May 5 to May 19, know..
Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a crucial meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it.

The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meetings with the Prime Minister , institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

'Blatant and disparaging': EC moves SC against Madras HC's 'murder..
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma