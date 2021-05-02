With 3,689 fatalities, India reports biggest 1-day surge in deaths; 3.92 lakh new cases in last 24 hours
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward surge in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 3.92 lakh cases that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 1.95 crore and 33.49 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, 3,689 fatalities were reported during the same time span that pushed India's death toll to 2.15 lakh. Here it is noteworthy to mention that this is the biggest one-day spike in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the country.
The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 3.07 lakh recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours that took the country's total recoveries to 1.59 crore.
Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.10 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.
Here is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|205
|5773
|68
|Andhra Pradesh
|130752
|982297
|8053
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1387
|17190
|59
|Assam
|26374
|228872
|1330
|Bihar
|108203
|373261
|2642
|Chandigarh
|7222
|35735
|489
|Chhattisgarh
|121099
|614693
|8810
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1867
|5841
|4
|Delhi
|96747
|1061246
|16559
|Goa
|23884
|68249
|1222
|Gujarat
|145139
|429130
|7355
|Haryana
|102516
|394709
|4341
|Himachal Pradesh
|19928
|80585
|1525
|Jammu and Kashmir
|30343
|147242
|2330
|Jharkhand
|58437
|178468
|2829
|Karnataka
|405088
|1143250
|15794
|Kerala
|324169
|1277294
|5356
|Ladakh
|1400
|12542
|144
|Lakshadweep
|1438
|1481
|4
|Madhya Pradesh
|88511
|481477
|5718
|Maharashtra
|665837
|3930302
|69615
|Manipur
|1652
|29843
|410
|Meghalaya
|1659
|15275
|174
|Mizoram
|1299
|4985
|15
|Nagaland
|1353
|12674
|107
|Odisha
|61505
|391048
|2054
|Puducherry
|10263
|48921
|817
|Punjab
|58229
|310601
|9160
|Rajasthan
|182301
|428953
|4399
|Sikkim
|1647
|6416
|148
|Tamil Nadu
|117405
|1054746
|14193
|Telangana
|80695
|367727
|2368
|Tripura
|1471
|33720
|398
|Uttarakhand
|51127
|132156
|2731
|Uttar Pradesh
|301833
|967797
|12874
|West Bengal
|116659
|717772
|11447
|Total
|3349644
|15992271
|215542
(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The continous spike in coronavirus cases has led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipement, including medical oxygen, that has led to a death of several COVID-19 patients in the country.
Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a crucial meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it.
The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.
In an earlier review meetings with the Prime Minister , institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma