New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward surge in coronavirus cases continued in India on Sunday after the country reported 3.92 lakh cases that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 1.95 crore and 33.49 lakh respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 3,689 fatalities were reported during the same time span that pushed India's death toll to 2.15 lakh. Here it is noteworthy to mention that this is the biggest one-day spike in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The Health Ministry, in its daily updates, also said that 3.07 lakh recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours that took the country's total recoveries to 1.59 crore.

Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.10 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.

Here is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 205 5773 68 Andhra Pradesh 130752 982297 8053 Arunachal Pradesh 1387 17190 59 Assam 26374 228872 1330 Bihar 108203 373261 2642 Chandigarh 7222 35735 489 Chhattisgarh 121099 614693 8810 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1867 5841 4 Delhi 96747 1061246 16559 Goa 23884 68249 1222 Gujarat 145139 429130 7355 Haryana 102516 394709 4341 Himachal Pradesh 19928 80585 1525 Jammu and Kashmir 30343 147242 2330 Jharkhand 58437 178468 2829 Karnataka 405088 1143250 15794 Kerala 324169 1277294 5356 Ladakh 1400 12542 144 Lakshadweep 1438 1481 4 Madhya Pradesh 88511 481477 5718 Maharashtra 665837 3930302 69615 Manipur 1652 29843 410 Meghalaya 1659 15275 174 Mizoram 1299 4985 15 Nagaland 1353 12674 107 Odisha 61505 391048 2054 Puducherry 10263 48921 817 Punjab 58229 310601 9160 Rajasthan 182301 428953 4399 Sikkim 1647 6416 148 Tamil Nadu 117405 1054746 14193 Telangana 80695 367727 2368 Tripura 1471 33720 398 Uttarakhand 51127 132156 2731 Uttar Pradesh 301833 967797 12874 West Bengal 116659 717772 11447 Total 3349644 15992271 215542

(Disclaimer: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The continous spike in coronavirus cases has led to a severe shortage of essential medical equipement, including medical oxygen, that has led to a death of several COVID-19 patients in the country.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a crucial meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it.

The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

In an earlier review meetings with the Prime Minister , institutions like Army had highlighted that they had opened temporary hospitals and their medical staff is also treating civilians wherever they can.

