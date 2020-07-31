Now India is only behind the United States (1,48,640 deaths), Brazil (88,539 deaths), the United Kingdom (45,961 deaths) and Mexico (44,876 deaths) in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre asserted that herd immunity is not a ‘strategic option’ against COVID-19 in India, the country’s coronavirus death toll on Friday crossed the 35,000-mark after a spike of 779 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, India’s fatality rate increased to 2.18 per cent and the country's COVID-19 death toll is now fifth highest in the world. Now India is only behind the United States (1,48,640 deaths), Brazil (88,539 deaths), the United Kingdom (45,961 deaths) and Mexico (44,876 deaths) in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 14,729 fatalities while is Delhi is second with 3,936 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have reported 3,838, 2,418, 2,230 and 1,587 fatalities so far.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country has reported over 16 lakh coronavirus cases so far, which makes India the third worst affected nation in the world after the US and Mexico. However, India has a recovery rate of 64.54 per cent as over 10 lakh people have recovered from the deadly pathogen.

Also Read | EXPLAINED: WHO says 'COVID-19 herd immunity will take time' | Here's what it is and how it can be achieved

In India, 16 states have a recovery rate that is more than the national average, asserted the Union Health Ministry. As per the Health Ministry, Delhi has recovery rate of 88 per cent, Ladakh 80 per cent, Haryana 78 per cent, Assam 76 per cent, Telangana 74 per cent, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat 73 per cent, Rajasthan 70 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 69 per cent and Goa 68 per cent.

With India reporting a daily surge of coronavirus cases, the Centre has asserted that it will continue to implement the strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment to effectively tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about the country’s low mortality rate, the Centre has applauded the corona warriors and said that ‘test, track and treat’ strategy has shown good results to control the pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday will enter the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to guidelines, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma