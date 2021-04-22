Triggered by the second wave of coronavirus in the country, over 2,100 people also succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the same span of time, which is also the highest single-day rise in COVID deaths.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Leaving the United States of America behind, India recorded over 3.14 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, which is the highest-ever single-day toll ever recorded in any country since the start of the pandemic last year. Triggered by the second wave of coronavirus in the country, over 2,100 people also succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the same span of time, which is also the highest single-day rise in COVID deaths.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country to 1,59,30,965, while 2,104 deaths in the same span of time took the death toll to another grim milestone of 1,84,657.

Registering a rise for the 43rd consecutive day, the active caseload in the country also reached near the 23-lakh mark and stood at 22,91,428, the data showed. The active cases comprise 14.38 per cent of the total 1.59 crore COVID cases in India, while the national recovery rate further dropped to 84.46 per cent.

Today's surge in daily infections is the highest-ever one-day tally recorded in any country across the world. With this, the country left the US behind, which logged nearly 3.10 lakh cases in January, when the coronavirus pandemic is at the peak there.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,34, 54,880. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Over 2 lakh infections are being recorded every day since April 15. The second wave is yet to peak, says the centre, and experts are not sure when the cases will decline. Maharashtra (67,468), Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Delhi (24,638), Karnataka (23,558) and Kerala (22,414) were the five states that recorded the biggest surge in 24 hours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan