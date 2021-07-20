Today's spike in cases is the lowest since March 16 when the country reported 28,903 new cases during the day. The death toll is also the lowest in nearly four months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in the last 4 months. Today's spike in new cases took the overall caseload in the country to over 3.11 crore. The death toll also climbed up to 4.14 lakh after 374 deaths were recorded from across the country in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India recorded 30,093 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 111 days, in the last 24 hours which took the total cases in the country to 3,11,74,322. The death toll due to the deadly virus also rose to 4,14,482 after 374 deaths, the lowest in 117 days, were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Today's spike in cases is the lowest since March 16 when the country reported 28,903 new cases during the day. The death toll is also the lowest in nearly four months. India had recorded less than 374 deaths on March 30 when 354 new fatalities were recorded from across the country.

India's COVID Numbers:

Cases and Deaths in last 24 hours: 30,093 new cases, 374 deaths

Recoveries in last 24 hours: 45,254

Total cases: 3,11,74,322

Active cases: 4,06,130

Total recoveries: 3,03,53,710

Death toll: 4,14,482

Total vaccination: 41,18,46,401

The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan