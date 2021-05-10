India Coronavirus News: 3,754 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll to 2.46 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 3.66 lakh fresh infections that pushed its active tally and total caseload to 37.45 lakh and 2.26 crore respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 3,754 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll to 2.46 lakh, the Health Ministry said, adding that 1.86 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

It said that India's recovery rate has also improved to 82.39 per cent while the fatality rate continues to stand at 1.09 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

Though India saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, it could be attributed to the fact that fewer tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays that ultimately affected the numbers.

Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 203 6088 76 Andhra Pradesh 190632 1088264 8707 Arunachal Pradesh 1933 18172 60 Assam 37352 253340 1676 Bihar 110805 477389 3282 Chandigarh 8511 41128 568 Chhattisgarh 126547 714359 10570 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1320 7523 4 Delhi 86232 1217991 19344 Goa 31875 85292 1679 Gujarat 139614 533004 8394 Haryana 116867 493425 5605 Himachal Pradesh 32469 97069 1885 Jammu and Kashmir 49248 164958 2726 Jharkhand 58806 223684 3853 Karnataka 564505 1351097 18776 Kerala 423863 1472951 5814 Ladakh 1443 13719 155 Lakshadweep 1016 2856 9 Madhya Pradesh 108913 556430 6420 Maharashtra 618070 4407818 75849 Manipur 4280 30598 476 Meghalaya 2899 16593 228 Mizoram 1847 5755 21 Nagaland 2809 13201 140 Odisha 84799 447863 2180 Puducherry 14034 56710 965 Punjab 74343 357276 10506 Rajasthan 200189 550853 5665 Sikkim 2637 7074 167 Tamil Nadu 144547 1220064 15648 Telangana 65757 428865 2739 Tripura 2750 34532 410 Uttarakhand 74114 166431 3728 Uttar Pradesh 233981 1254045 15464 West Bengal 126027 854805 12327 Total 3745237 18671222 246116

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, though the country reported a decline in cases on Monday, the Union Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary norms and protocols are followed to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 17. Kejriwal highlighted that the positivity rate in Delhi has come down but said that precautions need to be followed as cases may rise in the near future again.

Apart from Delhi, the state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand also extended the lockdown and corona curfews till May 17. On the other hand, a fresh lockdown began on Monday is Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan to control the surge in cases.

