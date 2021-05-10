With 3.66 lakh new infections, India sees dip in its daily COVID cases as tally tops 2.26 crore
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday witnessed a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country reported 3.66 lakh fresh infections that pushed its active tally and total caseload to 37.45 lakh and 2.26 crore respectively, said the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, 3,754 deaths were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll to 2.46 lakh, the Health Ministry said, adding that 1.86 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.
It said that India's recovery rate has also improved to 82.39 per cent while the fatality rate continues to stand at 1.09 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
Though India saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, it could be attributed to the fact that fewer tests are conducted across the country on Saturdays and Sundays that ultimately affected the numbers.
Following is the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|203
|6088
|76
|Andhra Pradesh
|190632
|1088264
|8707
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1933
|18172
|60
|Assam
|37352
|253340
|1676
|Bihar
|110805
|477389
|3282
|Chandigarh
|8511
|41128
|568
|Chhattisgarh
|126547
|714359
|10570
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1320
|7523
|4
|Delhi
|86232
|1217991
|19344
|Goa
|31875
|85292
|1679
|Gujarat
|139614
|533004
|8394
|Haryana
|116867
|493425
|5605
|Himachal Pradesh
|32469
|97069
|1885
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49248
|164958
|2726
|Jharkhand
|58806
|223684
|3853
|Karnataka
|564505
|1351097
|18776
|Kerala
|423863
|1472951
|5814
|Ladakh
|1443
|13719
|155
|Lakshadweep
|1016
|2856
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|108913
|556430
|6420
|Maharashtra
|618070
|4407818
|75849
|Manipur
|4280
|30598
|476
|Meghalaya
|2899
|16593
|228
|Mizoram
|1847
|5755
|21
|Nagaland
|2809
|13201
|140
|Odisha
|84799
|447863
|2180
|Puducherry
|14034
|56710
|965
|Punjab
|74343
|357276
|10506
|Rajasthan
|200189
|550853
|5665
|Sikkim
|2637
|7074
|167
|Tamil Nadu
|144547
|1220064
|15648
|Telangana
|65757
|428865
|2739
|Tripura
|2750
|34532
|410
|Uttarakhand
|74114
|166431
|3728
|Uttar Pradesh
|233981
|1254045
|15464
|West Bengal
|126027
|854805
|12327
|Total
|3745237
|18671222
|246116
(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Meanwhile, though the country reported a decline in cases on Monday, the Union Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary norms and protocols are followed to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection.
Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 17. Kejriwal highlighted that the positivity rate in Delhi has come down but said that precautions need to be followed as cases may rise in the near future again.
Apart from Delhi, the state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand also extended the lockdown and corona curfews till May 17. On the other hand, a fresh lockdown began on Monday is Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan to control the surge in cases.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma