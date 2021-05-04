India Coronavirus News: As per the data available on the Union Health Ministry website, India has 34.47 lakh active coronavirus cases while over 1.66 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the grim mark of 2 crore on Tuesday after the country reported a single-day spike of 3.57 lakh fresh infection. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 2.22 lakh with 3,449 fatalities during the same period.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 81.77 per cent while the fatality rate continues to be at 1.10 per cent, the Health Ministry data says.

Meanwhile, this is the second consecutive day when India has reported a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases. The country had reported 3.68 lakh cases on Monday.

Maharashtra, India's worst affected state, reported 48,621 fresh infections and 567 deaths in last 24 hours. Delhi, on the other hand, reported over 18,000 cases and 448 deaths.

Not just Delhi and Maharashtra, several other states and union territories (UTs) reported a significant drop in their daily cases. However, the drop could be attributed to the fact that less number of tests are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays which eventually affects the numbers.

'States showing a decline in cases but still early days'

The Union Health Ministry on Monday had said that several states and UTs like Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh are showing a drop in daily cases, adding that these are "very early signals" and stressed that appropriate COVID behaviour and strict containment efforts must be followed to continue to break the chain of transmission.

Meanwhile, it also said that states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal are still showing an increase in daily infections.

There are seven states where the active cases are in the range of 50,000 to 1 lakh cases and 17 states where the active cases are more than 50,000, it said.

There are 22 states where the positivity rate is more than 15 per cent and in nine states the positivity rate is between 5 to 15 per cent and in five states it is less than five per cent, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma