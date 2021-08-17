India registered 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Witnessing a sharp decline, India, on Tuesday recorded 25,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike the country has recorded in the last 154 days. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to over 4.32 lakh after more than 400 fatalities were recorded during the last 24 hours.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India registered 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 154 days, taking the tally to 3,22,50,679, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The death toll has climbed to 4,32,079 with 437 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, the sharp decline in new COVID cases has also led to a massive decrease in the active caseload in the country. The active cases have declined to 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days. It comprises 1.15 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the health ministry said. A reduction of 12,101 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,63,985 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,66,29,524. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 22 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 53 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,48,754, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far with more than 88.13 lakh doses being administered in the last 24 hours, which is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the ministry said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan