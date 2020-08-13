Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week became the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, surpassing the timeline of former Prime Minister late-Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Vajpayee served as country's Prime Minister for 2268 days in three separate timelines (for thirteen days in 1996, for thirteen months between March 1998-April 1999, and for a full five year term between 1999 and 2004). However, PM Modi continues to serve as India's 14th Prime Minister without any halt in between since May 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday served as India’s Prime Minister for 2271st continuous day, having surpassed Vajpayee’s record on Tuesday already.

In total, with 6 years and 79 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the fourth longest serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru (16 years, 286 days), Indira Gandhi (15 years, 350 days), and Dr Manmohan Singh (10 years, 4 days).

The Bharatiya Janta Party led under Narendra Modi was first voted to power in 2014 general elections. He contested from Vadodara and Varanasi Lok sabha seats in 2014, and won with record margins at both places. Modi later chose to represent Varanasi in Lok sabha, and got re-elected from there in 2019 as well.

Under his leadership, Bhartiya Janata Party remains the only non-Congress party since independence to have crossed the majority mark of 272 seats, and that also twice in a consecutive manner. The biggest attribution to Modi’s electoral success is given to his long-time close aide, and currently country’s Home Minister Amit Shah, whose electoral acumen got BJP its strongest ever tallies from the states of Hindi heartland. Amit Shah represents Gandhinagar seat in Lok sabha, previously held by former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

