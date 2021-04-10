India Coronavirus Cases: Meanwhile, 794 fatalities were reported in the same time span, which pushed the country's death toll to 1,68,436.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 fresh COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Meanwhile, 794 fatalities were reported in the same time span, which pushed the country's death toll to 1,68,436.

The record spike has pushed the country's overall caseload to 1,32,05,926 of which 1,19,90,859 have recuperated from the deadly disease. The active cases now stand at 10,46,631.

The 1.45 lakh cases reported in the last 24 hours include nearly 59,000 infections in Maharashtra and Delhi witnessing its highest-ever spike of over 8,500 cases.

This is the fourth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 1 lakh cases in 24 hours. Over 6.16 lakh infections have been reported just in the last five days. 3,335 people have died during this period.

The alarming spike of cases and deaths in the ongoing second wave of virus has already prompted states to impose restrictions like night curfew and weekend lockdowns while some of them have even curtailed the inter-state movement of people.

Night curfew and weekend lockdown have been imposed across Maharashtra while Mumbai is witnessing a virtual lockdown with the authorities imposing stricter curbs, including closure of schools, colleges, offices, markets, shopping malls, restaurants and bars.

The Health Ministry had Friday said that ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradeshand Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta