New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Registering a significant dip in new COVID1-9 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 14,000 fresh infections taking the overall coronavirus cases in the country to near 3.40-crore mark. The death toll in the country, meanwhile, climbed up to the grim milestone of 4.50-lakh mark after over 180 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the same span of time.

According to data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India registered 14,313 new coronavirus cases which took the overall caseload in the country to 3,39,85,920. This is the lowest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 224 days. The death toll rose up to 4,50,963 after 181 new fatalities in the same span of time.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.04 per cent, the highest since March 2020. A decrease of 12,447 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,20,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in India:

With the administration of 65,86,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 95.89 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 95,89,78,049 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 93,66,392 sessions.

Of the total, 1,03,75,424 health care workers received the first dose and 90,36,583 second vaccine doses; 1,83,59,259 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,53,98,857 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry, 38,68,20,261 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 10,40,73,546 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

(With Agency Inputs)

