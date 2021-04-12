New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported a record 1,68,912 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, thereby surpassing Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world. The highest-ever single-day spike pushed the country's caseload to 13.53 million, overtaking Brazil's 13.45 million count. The United States continues to lead the global tally with over 31 million cases.

The last time India crossed Brazil's caseload was on Seotember 7, 2020 when the country had recorded a single-day spike of 90,000 coronavirus infections taking the nationwide tally to 42,04,613 cases back then.

With the country reporting a continuous spike in cases and deaths over the past 33 days, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 904 new fatalities include 349 from Maharashtra, 122 from Chhattisgarh, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 59 from Punjab, 54from Gujarat, 48 from Delhi, 40 from Karnataka, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 22 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Jharkhand, 16 each from Kerala and Haryana and 10 each from Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta