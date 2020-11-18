Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,486 new infections and a record 131 fatalities in 24-hour time span. This is the highest single-day death toll recorded in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with its alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,486 new infections and a record 131 fatalities in 24-hour time span. This is the highest single-day death toll recorded in the national capital.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The number of active cases rose to 42,458 from 42,004, the previous day. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,03,084.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11. The city had recorded 104 deaths in a day on November 12, the highest in five months.

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the alarming situation and is expected to take a decision on shutting down markets which have the potential to become COVID-19 hotspots, for which he has already sought Centre's nod.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had used the term of local "lockdown" in its press release, but later it revised it to "shut down". Deputy Chief Minister manish Sisodia also clarified that the state government had no plans to impose any kind of lockdown in the national capital, adding that "better hospital management and better medical systems" was the solution to the crisis.

The chief minister on Wednesday said the Delhi government will observe the COVID situation in the coming days and asses according to that. "We are not shutting the markets down right now. I was listening to some news channels yesterday which mentioned that there will be a mini lockdown in Delhi, which is not the case. We will observe the situation in the coming days and will assess according to that," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta