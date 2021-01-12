Coronavirus India News: This is the first time since June when the country reported less than 15,000 new coronavirus cases in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India during the last 24 hours reported 12,584 new cases of coronavirus taking the overall case tally to 1,04,79,179, while the death toll due to the deadly virus reached 1,51,327 after 167 deaths were reported from across the country during the same span of time. This is the first time since June when the country reported less than 15,000 new coronavirus cases in a day.

While the country continues to be the second-most-affected globally overall, it has slipped to 14th among worst-wit nations by active cases. The active cases in the country dropped below 2.20-lakh mark after 18,385 discharges were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The active cases in India stand at 2,16,558 which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning.

Key Figures Today:

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 1,04,79,179

Active cases: 2,16,558

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,01,11,294

Deaths: 1,51,327

Number of fresh cases in the last 24 hours: 12,584

One-day recoveries: 18,385

One-day deaths: 167

The drop in new cases was registered on the day when the first flight carrying the Covishield vaccines left for the national capital around 8 am from Pune International Airport after the maiden consignment of the vaccine was rolled out by the manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

A total of eight flights- two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines to 13 different locations in the country. The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose. According to the purchase order placed on Monday, each dose of the vaccine has been priced at Rs 200 and with GST of Rs 10, it would cost Rs 210.

The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, issued the supply orders on behalf of the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The first order of 1.1 crore doses of Covishield will be worth Rs 231 crore, while the total amount including the commitment for 4.5 crore doses will amount to an estimated Rs 1,176 crore at current rates.

