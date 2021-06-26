Tulsi’s dedication to earn for a smartphone caught the attention of Mumbai-based Ameya Hete, Executive Director, Valuable Group, who reportedly bought 12 mangoes Tulsi was selling for ₹10,000 each.

Jamshedpur/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With schools closed down for over a year and half in most of the country, students, especially the ones belonging to the marginalised socio-economic sections continue their struggle to learn amid limited resources. Until recently, Jamshedpur’s eleven-year-old Tulsi too had a similar struggle to deal with to buy an Android smartphone so that she could start learning through online classes. Tulsi took to selling mangoes on a Jamshedpur roadside during the lockdown to earn enough to buy a smartphone.

Tulsi’s dedication to earn for a smartphone caught the attention of Mumbai-based Ameya Hete, Executive Director, Valuable Group, who reportedly bought 12 mangoes Tulsi was selling for ₹10,000 each.

"Yes, I sold mangoes and wanted to save money to buy a phone so that I could resume my studies online. Now I have bought a phone and will attend classes,” Tulsi was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

‘Proud of you Tulsi’, says Ameya Hete

Ameya Hete, Mumbai-based entrepreneur took to Twitter and said Tulsi had set an example by not submitting to her reality. “We are proud of you Tulsi for setting an example and not submitting to your reality. ‘Where there is a will there is always a way’,” Hete wrote on Twitter.

Aggressively reopen schools: AIIMS Director



Most state governments across India are yet to take call on when to reopen the schools amid the fears of third wave affecting children at large. AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria recently said that the country needs to aggressively work on opening schools.

“I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes, news agency ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.

