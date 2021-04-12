Delhi on Monday reported 11,491 fresh COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Monday reported 11,491 fresh COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Meanwhile, 72 fatalities were witnessed in the span of time.

The record spike has taken the national capital's caseload to 7,36,688 while the death toll now stands at 11,355. With 38,095 active cases, the national capital's positivity rate has come up to 12.44 per cent.

Amid the alarming spike in cases and deaths in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting earlier today and said that steps were being taken to increase the number of beds in both private and government hospitals of the city-state.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began on Sunday, with the chief Minister describing the situation as very serious and appealing to people not to step out unless it is urgent.

On Sunday, the chief minister issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent. "The fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous wave. The government is closely monitoring the situation."

The CM said his government does not want to impose lockdown in Delhi but such a situation may arise if there is a rush to the hospitals and beds are unavailable for serious patients.

"We need your cooperation. If your cooperation is received and situation of hospitals is under control, there will be no need to impose lockdown in Delhi. But, if beds in the hospitals fell short and are unavailable, then lockdown may have to be imposed," he said.

He said lockdown should be imposed by any government only when its hospital system has collapsed. "I am not in favour of lockdown. I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should be imposed if hospital system collapses," he said.

The Delhi government has declared 14 private hospitals in the city as "full COVID-19" hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders.

Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta