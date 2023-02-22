Wipro Cuts Salary Offer To Freshers By 50%; IT Union Calls Move ‘Unjust And Unacceptable’

WIPRO has announced a nearly 50 per cent cut in the salary promised to freshers in their offer letters. IT employees union, NITES, has termed the move “unjust and unacceptable” and demanded that the company reconsider its decision.

Bengaluru-based Wipro had recently informed candidates waiting for the onboarding process that the offer of Rs 6.5 Lakh per annum is being cut to Rs 3.5 Lakh per annum and asked if this is acceptable to them. The decision to cut the offered salaries to half reflects uncertainities in the global macro economy as the challenge of reducing demand hangs low on Indian tech companies, several market experts quoted by PTI believe. Indian tech companies majorly cater to companies in the West, which makes up for most of their revenue source.

Demanding the management of the company to reconsider its decision and engage in meaningful dialogue with them, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) said this move “goes against the principles of fairness and transparency”. NITES wants the management to discuss the matter with them to find a mutually beneficial solution.

"Like others in our industry we continue to assess global economies and customer needs which factor into our hiring plans," Wipro had said to candidates who successfully completed Velocity training programme. The company also added that they currently have “certain project engineer roles available” with the offer of Rs 3.5 Lakh per annum in compensation.

"In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans," Wipro said.

"The decision to cut the salaries of the employees without prior consultation and negotiation is not only unjust but also goes against the principles of fairness and transparency. It is unacceptable that the burden of the company's financial troubles is being placed solely on the shoulders of the employees," Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We will not stand by while the rights and dignity of our members are being violated," Saluja added.

(With agency inputs)