Winter Vacation Chandigarh: Schools To Remain Closed Till January 21 As Cold Wave Continues

AMID the chilling cold that has gripped north India, the Chandigarh District Education Office extended the winter vacation in schools till January 21,2022 up to class 8th.

Meanwhile, the classes of the students of standards 9 to 12 will continue.

"Keeping in view the stern cold fog spell in the region the following directions are issued for strict compliance by the Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognized Private Schools of U.T., Chandigarh," read the official notice.