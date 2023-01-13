Winter Vacation Chandigarh: Schools To Remain Closed Till January 21 As Cold Wave Continues

While the winter breaks for the students of classes up to standard 8th have been extended, the classes will run as usual for the students of class 9 to 12.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:09 PM IST
Chandigarh school winter vacation extended

AMID the chilling cold that has gripped north India, the Chandigarh District Education Office extended the winter vacation in schools till January 21,2022 up to class 8th.

Meanwhile, the classes of the students of standards 9 to 12 will continue.

"Keeping in view the stern cold fog spell in the region the following directions are issued for strict compliance by the Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognized Private Schools of U.T., Chandigarh," read the official notice.

