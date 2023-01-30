Winter Rains Lead To Traffic Jams In Cities, But Turn Out To Be Boon For Rabi Crops

Several roads in Gurugram and Delhi witnessed water logging and traffic snarls after sudden rains in the region.

DUE TO heavy rains in Cyber City on Monday, there was water-logging at many places. Interestingly, only 22 mm of rain worsened the condition of the city and exposed the government system. There was no drainage of rain water from the drains awaiting cleaning since the monsoon season and even light rains became a disaster for the people. There was traffic jam on many roads from morning till afternoon.

There was traffic pressure on the Delhi-Jaipur highway from 8 am to 12 PM noon and due to the jam, employees reached late to their offices. The journey of 15 minutes from Kherkidola toll plaza to Rajiv Chowk took an hour to complete. Apart from this, there was a traffic jam in the morning on the roads of the old city including Pataudi Road.

Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway and Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhadwaj Chowk and Basai Road are waterlogged due to dilapidation. There was light rain in this area on Sunday as well.

Waterlogging occurred at these main places

Sector-82 Vatika area

Service lane of Sector-84 Dwarka Expressway Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Pataudi Road Old Judicial Complex near Bestech

Mini Secretariat near Rajiv Chowk

Main Street Basai Road Sector-40

Main Road Khandsa Mandi Sector-39 Sector 9, 9A and 10A Area

Traffic jam at these places

Due to waterlogging on the roads after the rains, almost the entire city was in traffic jam in the morning. There was traffic jam everywhere. Traffic snarls were observed on the road in front of the parking gate of the mini secretariat near Rajiv Chowk due to waterlogging.

Apart from this, traffic snarls continued on Old and New Railway Road, Pataudi Road from Gadauli to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Delhi-Jaipur Highway and its service lanes till afternoon. Vehicles kept crawling during the jam and the drivers were delayed in reaching their destination.

Where has it rained (mm)

Gurugram 22

Kadipur 21

Harsaru 21

Wazirabad 24

Badshahpur 24

Sohna 29

Manesar 30

Pataudi 15

Farukhnagar 13

(Rain figures till 7.30 am on Monday morning)

Rains have dropped like a god’s gift for Rabi crops

Wheat, mustard, barley and gram etc., the main rabi crops have benefited from the rains. Farmers no longer need to irrigate crops, the need for which was being felt for some time. Pataudi, Farukhnagar, Sohna and Manesar regions have also received good rainfall. It has rained for the first time this season. In the past, crops were also damaged due to frost.