Win For Uddhav Camp: Bombay HC Directs BMC To Accept Rutuja Latke's Resignation Ahead Of Bypolls

IN A win for Uddhav Thackeray-faction leader Rutuja Latke, the Bombay High court on Thursday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept her resignation. Latke is the candidate of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The high court directed the civic body to issue a letter of acceptance of the resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke by 11 am tomorrow.

Latke had applied for her resignation on October 3 as she plans to contest the bye-election, but she still awaits the acceptance. Tomorrow, October 14, is the last date to file nomination for the bypoll.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction had accused the BMC of delaying the approval under pressure. Slamming BMC over the delay, party leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BMC, which is an autonomous body, should not make "a joke of itself" by working under political pressure. "I have been saying this since the beginning that the BMC will fall flat on its face," she said.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal denied of being under any pressure from the Shinde-led government over accepting Rutuja Latke's resignation.

"The work is in progress and rules permit me to decide in 30 days. She applied for resignation on 3rd Oct. There is no question of any govt pressure," news agency ANI quoted the BMC Commissioner as saying.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Rutuja Latke is a class 3 employee (clerk) of the civic body.

Meanwhile, asked about reports of contact with the Shinde faction, Rutuja Latke said, "My husband was loyal to Uddhav Ji and our family is loyal to him only and if I will ever contest election then it will be for a symbol of 'mashal' only".

Earlier in the day, 'Shiv Sena -Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' wrote to Election Commission against the poll body's allotment of election symbols and party names to the two factions and alleged bias towards the Shinde camp.

Last week, the Election Commission had barred the rival factions of the Shiv Sena from using the party name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol, pending the settlement of the dispute over the "real Shiv Sena".

This week, the poll body allotted 'Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the name and 'flaming torch' as the election symbol for the Thackeray faction.

(With ANI inputs)