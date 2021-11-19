New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday rolled back the three controversial agricultural laws, nearly a year after the beginning of the farmers' protest. In an early-morning address, the Prime Minister said that the procedure to withdraw the acts will begin in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, urging farmers to end their agitation.

"When the country gave us the opportunity to serve as Pradhan Sevaks in 2014, we gave top priority to agricultural development and farmer welfare. Many people are unaware of the truth that 80 per cent are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi's decision to withdraw the three farm laws were welcomed by all, including political parties and farmers. Welcoming the decision, the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan said that they "will sit together and decide the future course of action". "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," BKU's Ugrahan faction leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan told news agency PTI.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the "agitation will not be taken back", adding that the farmers will "wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament". "Government should talk on other issues of farmers too, besides MSP," Tikait said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Congress, meanwhile, said that "farmers of the country have won". "With their satyagraha, anndata of the country made the head of arrogance hang low. Congratulations on this victory against injustice," tweeted party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder, who recently resigned from the Congress, also welcomed the Centre's decision to withdraw the farm laws, calling it 'great news'. "I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani," he tweeted.

Welcoming the Centre's decision, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the "sacrifice" of the farmers, saying "Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success". "You're sacrifice has paid dividends.... Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ....accolades," he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to the farmers who lost their lives during the protest, saying India will always remember their sacrifice. "The coming generations will remember how the farmers of my country risked their lives to protect farmers and farming," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma