'Will You Talk To Me If I Put Gun On Your Head': Jaishankar On India-Pakistan Cricketing Ties

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India should play the leadership role in creating global pressure on Pakistan to stop sponsoring terrorism. The foreign minister further asserted that "cross-border terrorism will never be normalised".

Addressing an event in Delhi, Jaishankar also spoke about the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, reiterating the government's stand of not allowing Indian players to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. "Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government's stand. Let's see what happens," Jaishankar said.

"You know our stand on cricket. We should never accept that a country has the right to sponsor terror. Unless we don't delegitimize this, it will continue. So, there should be global pressure on Pakistan. The pressure won't come unless the victims of terror don't voice themselves. India should, in a way, lead the way because our blood is spilled," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar, when asked about the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, said, "Will you talk to me if I put a gun on your head?. If your neighbour aids terrorism out in the open and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are. We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal," he said.

"Give me another example where one neighbour is sponsoring terrorism against another. There is no such example. In a way, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional," Jaishankar added.

Recently the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian cricket team will not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. This triggered a huge row between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board.

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja had said earlier that Pakistan may consider exiting from Asia Cup 2023 if their tournament hosting rights are withdrawn because of the Indian team not travelling to their country.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had completely rejected the murmurs of the Indian team travelling to Pakistan for the marquee event. He also said that the Asia Cup would be held at a neutral venue.

The last time India-Pakistan played a bilateral series was in 2012. Ramiz Raja had also threatened that if India chooses to opt-out of the Asia Cup then Pakistan will also not travel to India to participate in the ICC ODI World Cup.

(With Agency Inputs)