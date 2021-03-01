The court was hearing an appeal of a technician in the Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company LTD, Mohit Subhash Chavan, against the Bombay High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre exchange, the Supreme Court on Monday asked a Maharashtra government servant whether he would marry the girl who has accused him of rape. The court was hearing an appeal of a technician in the Maharashtra State Electricity Production Company LTD, Mohit Subhash Chavan, against the Bombay High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail.

"Will you marry her? You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant," Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the accused, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise, you will say we are forcing you to marry her," CJI Bobde noted.

However, Chavan, who has been accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, said that his mother had "offered to marry the girl but she had refused".

"I wanted to marry her. But she refused. Now I cannot, as I am already married. Trial is going on, charges are yet to be framed," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Chavan had allegedly raped the girl when she was in class 9th. According to the Bar and Bench report, he also threatened to throw acid on the girl's face but "offered to marry her".

The girl later tried to commit suicide but was stopped by her mother. She then lodged an FIR after Chavan refused to marry her when she turned 18. The FIR was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Later, Chavan was granted anticipatory bail by a Sessions Court. However, the Bombay High Court reversed the order, saying "if such is the state-of-affair, the impugned order passed by the learned Additional Sessions Judge is indeed atrocious".

"The approach of the learned Judge from such a reasoning clearly shows his utter lack of sensitivity in such serious matters. Inspite of having noted that the applicant was still a minor when respondent No.2 had sexually exploited her and inspite of observing that her consent would be immaterial, he has concluded that it was a consensual relation," the Bombay High Court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma