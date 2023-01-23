'Will You Ban Movie On Godse': Owaisi Slams Govt Decision To Block BBC Documentary On PM Modi

AMID the ongoing controversy surrounding the BBC documentary about the 2022 Gujarat riots, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to block it. Owaisi also wondered if PM Modi would prohibit the upcoming film about Godse, who assassinated of Mahatma Gandhi.

.@BJP4India hukumat ne 2002 Dange ki, BBC ki Documentary video ko Ban kardiya, Kya BJP hukumat Godse per Banne wali movie per Ban laagayegi ? - Barrister @asadowaisi https://t.co/aUHjJZbl0W — AIMIM (@aimim_national) January 23, 2023

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Owaisi also sought a ban on the movie "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh," which is scheduled to be released on Thursday (January 26). The central government last week banned access to the BBC documentary on the riots in Gujarat in 2002 on social media, including YouTube and Twitter. The first part of the movie was released recently, but not in India.

"You people have been seeing that discussions are being held on the BBC documentary on PM Modi, who was the chief minister when the Gujarat riots took place. The Modi government has blocked the documentary on the basis of a law which is linked to colonial era," the Lok Sabha MP is heard saying at an event. "Were you not the chief minister when the riots took place.. Bilkis Bano was gang-raped...a Congress MP was killed," Owaisi said, referring to Ehsan Jafri as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"But a movie is being made on Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi... will India's PM ban the movie? I have myself seen it... the movie talks about why Gandhi was killed by him. So when the BBC shows something about PM Modi, it's problematic but there is a movie on man who killed Gandhi and . Narendra Modi is not bigger than Gandhi," Owaisi said further, while addressing the event. "Why this bias? Did their (BJP's) MP not praise him? What kind of India is being formed. On G20 posters, democracy is being endorsed... but YouTube bans are being implemented," he added as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Many opposition leaders slammed the Central Government's decision to ban the documentary just hours after it was announced.

The Trinamool Congress leader, Mahua Moitra, slammed the government over the alleged censorship. "Shame that the emperor and courtiers of the world’s largest democracy are so insecure," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Sorry, Haven’t been elected to represent world’s largest democracy to accept censorship.



Here’s the link. Watch it while you can.



(Takes a while to buffer though) https://t.co/nZdfh9ekm1 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Central government has dismissed it as a "propoganda piece" Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister, on Sunday tagged it as "malicious".