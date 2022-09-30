'Will Work Together To Tackle Security Challenges': First Words Of New CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan with his father Surendra Singh Chauhan at the National War Memorial, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

THE new Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who took charge of the senior-most military post in the country, said he will do his best to meet the expectations of the people from the prestigious post.

In his first words after assuming charge as the second CDS of the country, General Chauhan said, "Today I am very proud that I am going to take charge of the highest rank in the armed forces. I will try my best to fulfill the hopes and expectations that the the three armed forces, the government and the people have from the post of Chief of Defence Staff. We will work together to tackle the challenges and problems related to security. Jai Hind. Thankyou."

Gen Chauhan succeeds General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

This has been the first time that a retired officer has been appointed at this position for which a gazette notification was issued to announce the change in rules for the appointment.

Before taking over the CDS office, Chauhan along with his father Surendra Singh Chauhan paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

After taking charge, CDS General Chauhan called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block in the national capital.

CDS Chauhan had also received the Guard of Honour at the South Block in the presence of Army chief General Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari along with Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna.

The CDS is the most senior uniformed officer in rank, the first among equals -- the only four-star officers in the country are the CDS, the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.