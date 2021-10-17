Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan, who has been arrested due to alleged recovery of drugs during a rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, has assured the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he would work for the "welfare of the poor and never do anything that would besmirch his name in the future".

According to a report by news agency PTI, Aryan, during his counselling by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, said that he will work for "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden".

"He said, 'I will do something that will make you proud of me'," news agency PTI quoted an NCB official as saying.

Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, will stay in Arthur Road prison till October 20 as the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases has reserved its order due to Dussehra holidays.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun had sought bail from the court under the NDPS Act. However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, had urged the court not to provide him the bail, claiming there was evidence to show that Aryan was a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years.

"Aryan Khan is not taking drugs only once... the statement that has been received shows that he used to consume it for the last few years. Drugs have been found from Arbaaz Merchant (Aryan's friend, from whom 6 grams of charas were seized)... Aryan was with him. When the IO (investigating officer) asked if he had drugs, Arbaaz said he had drugs in his shoes... Arbaaz admitted that both (he and Aryan Khan) were going to consume it on the cruise," Singh had said.

"The investigation is at preliminary stage, this is not the stage for grant of bail... In conspiracy there cannot be direct evidence because only conspirator will know the conspiracy. So Supreme Court has said there can only be circumstantial evidence," he added.

