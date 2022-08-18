Will Withdraw 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' If...: Prashant Kishor's Open Challenge For Mahagathbandhan

Throwing an open challenge at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has said he would withdraw his 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' in the state if the Mahagathbandhan, which including the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years.

Kishor, once a confidant of Kumar, made the remarks while addressing his supporters in Samastipur on Wednesday. Interestingly, his remarks came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the newly form government would provide 10 lakh jobs in the state.

"Nitish Kumar uses 'Fevicol' (adhesive brand) to stick to the CM's post, while other parties continue to revolve around it," he said, as reported by news agency PTI, while adding that the Mahagathbandhan does not enjoy the support of people.

"I will withdraw my 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' and extend support to the Nitish Kumar government, if five to 10 lakh jobs are provided in the next one to two years," he added.

Continuing his attack at Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan, Kishor - who was earlier a part of the JD(U) - predicted more upheavals in the state's political scenario before the next assembly polls.

"It has been only three months since I entered the political arena in Bihar, and the politics in the state took a 180-degree turn. The state will witness more political upheavals in the near future," Kishor said.

Kishor, founder of the I-PAC, launched his 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' earlier this year to establish regional connections, find out about problems faced by the people of Bihar, and provide possible solutions to them.

Although Kishor has refused to launch a political party, he has declared his ambition to enter Bihar's politics and has been attacking the Mahagathbandhan. Few days back, he had said that it needs to been if the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance can survive the test of time in the state.

"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form government in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," he told news agency ANI.