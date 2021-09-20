On Sunday, Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and took over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Shortly after taking oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced that he will waive the water and electricity bills of the farmers of the state and appealed to the BJP government at the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws enacted last year.

"Punjab government stands with the farmers. We appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws. We will waive water and electricity bills of farmers", he said in his first press briefing after becoming the chief minister of the state.

In his first interaction with media after taking the oath, Chief Minister said he is representative of poor sections of society including daily wage labourers and farmers. "I am not the representative of rich. I am representative of common man of Punjab," he said.

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people. “Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government,” he said.

A seemingly emotional Channi said he comes from a poor family, and "Congress has made a common man the chief minister." Thanking Congress high command for the decision to name him as the Chief Minister, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is a revolutionary leader. He read the mind of common people."

The new Chief Minister also praised the predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh. "Captain did a lot of good work for the people of Punjab. We will take his work forward," he said, adding that "the new government does not have any vendetta against anyone. We will work on all the agenda's proposed by the Congress party," stated Channi.

This government is of the people of Punjab, he further said, adding Congress' ideology is to take everyone along. He added that the party is supreme, not the Chief Minister or the cabinet. "The government will work as per the party's ideology."

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party's state in-charge Harish Rawat, along with Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni accompanied the New Chief Minister during the media interaction.

Charanjit Singh Channi was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in. They will be designated as deputy chief ministers.

The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Amarinder Singh as chief minister two days back. Channi becomes chief minister with less than six months to go before the assembly polls in Punjab.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan