New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Putting an end to the rumors of lockdown in Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg said that the situation of COVID-19 infection in Gurugram is still under control and there is no need to impose a lockdown. He further dismissed rumors about migrant workers leaving for their homes amid the third wave and mentioned industries are working regularly in Gurugram.

"Situation of COVID infection in Gurugram district is still under control and though the number of corona patients has increased, most of them have shown mild symptoms," Garg said.

"Production units and industries were running regularly in the district and the rumors being spread about workers going to their homes were baseless," he added.

Meanwhile, Daulatabad Industrial Area Association’s patron, Vinay Gupta, said industrial units are being operated regularly in his area and workers are also coming on duty. In addition, state secretary, Federation of Indian Industry, Deepak Maini, and official of Sector 37 Industrial Association also said that industries are running properly in their area and there is no problem of workers as most of the workers are coming to work.

Maini said he has not received any information about the workers returning to their homes and these are just baseless rumors. He has also appealed to the workers to keep doing their work smoothly and not to pay heed to rumors. Similarly, IMT Manesar Industrial Association secretary Manoj Tyagi, also said industrial units in Manesar are running regularly and there is no labor problem anywhere.

On Wednesday, Haryana logged 6,883 fresh COVID-19 cases and three related deaths. The new cases raised the infection tally to 8,12,516. The state surpassed the count of 31000 active cases. The death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,083 in the state.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha