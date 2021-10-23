Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday defended the Centre's move to abrograte Article 370 and warned that strict actions would be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony in the Valley.

Interacting with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs, Shah attacked the opposition for questioning Centre's move on Article 370 and claimed that terrorism and stone pelting incidents have reduced in the Valley over the last couple of years. He also said that delimitation will happen in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by elections and restoration of statehood.

"I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir. No one can obstruct development here. It is our commitment," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#VIDEO | ...Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment: HM @AmitShah in #Srinagar



ANI

"The transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu-Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region's development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370? Our projects for Jammu and Kashmir are multidimensional," Shah added.

People questioned curfew, internet suspension.Had there been no curfew, don't know how many lives would have been lost. Kashmir youth has been saved due to curfew, internet suspension.3 families ruled for 70 yrs.Why were 40,000 people killed?: @AmitShah



📹: ANI
#JammuAndKashmir

Shah's remarks come in the backdrop of the increased number of attacks on civilians in the Valley. Earlier in the day, he also held a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also met the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22 in Nowgam. He offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad's widow Fatima Akhtar.

"Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new Jammu and Kashmir," he said in a Tweet later.

This is his first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the state bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit that comes in the wake of the spate of civilian attacks. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said.

Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley as a precautionary measure. Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of Kashmir valley.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma