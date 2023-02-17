‘Will Surely Move Supreme Court’: Uddhav Thackeray After Shiv Sena Name, Symbol Given To Shinde Faction

UDDHAV Thackeray on Friday said that his party will go to Supreme Court against the decision of the Election Commission to give the 'Shiv Sena' name and bow-arrow symbol to the Shinde-led faction.

"We will surely go to the Supreme Court against this EC order. We are sure that the SC will set aside this order and that the 16 MLAs will be disqualified by SC," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I had said that ECI shouldn't give decision before SC verdict. If party's existence is decided based on number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," he added.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that they will "challenge the decision in the court of law and public".

"ECI has lost all credibility. The decision shows the impact of 'Khoke' (boxes)," Raut said apparently referring to allegations of Shinde faction MLAs taking money to switch sides. He added, “We don't need to worry. Public is with us. We will go with a new symbol," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Notably, both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.