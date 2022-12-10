Will See What Needs To Be Tightened: IT Minister Amid Row Over 'Twitter Files'

RAJEEV Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, on Friday said that the weaponisation of disinformation in the name of free speech by Twitter has now come to a grinding halt and it is completely unacceptable in India.

He said that with "Twitter Files" revelations, there is evidence that the platform was being misused and was also acting discriminately against different people.

"This revelation shows that the platform was not only actively involved in whose content went where but also involved in shaping end result conversation. This weaponisation of disinformation in the name of free speech comes to a grinding halt," Chandrasekhar said as quoted by PTI.

Reportedly, "Twitter Files" unveiled that the teams of the microblogging website build blacklists, prevent disfavoured tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics, all without informing the users.

The revelations were shared by the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk on the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier in October, the government notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

According to the new rules, the government has to notify a three-member Grievance Appellate Committee, while the government will now accelerate and notify soon, said Chandrasekhar.

"Given these revelations, should we be chasing them (social media platforms) or should we be creating a tighter framework that allows them less arbitrariness and less room to act arbitrarily? We will see what needs to be tightened," he said.

He also said that these revelations have given a strong reason to think about "what should go into the Digital India Act".

"Should we be talking a little bit more about accountability in the context of these findings? We have talked about accountability between the platform and citizens but in the absence of this knowledge. We need to be pretty sure that this (Twitter Files) does not happen again," the minister said.

He further said that social media is protected under safe harbour as they are not meant to intervene with the content.

On being asked about the change of ownership of Twitter, he said that "it has nothing to do with who owns it". He also added that the platform was acting absolutely discriminately against different people and this is unacceptable.

(With inputs from PTI)